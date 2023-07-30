D'AGOSTINO, Claire



She was a fighter. Claire Allen D'Agostino was born August 15, 1945 in Moultrie, Georgia, and passed away after a battle with Alzheimer's on July 28, 2023 just shy of her 78th birthday.



Claire was an incredibly accomplished woman. After finishing her undergraduate degree from Agnes Scott College, she married in November of 1970 to Robert Joseph D'Agostino. She then earned her PhD in Psychology from Georgia State University in 1972.



Claire was a pioneer in police and corrections work as a licensed clinical psychologist for the State of New Jersey, the City of Wilmington, Delaware, and the City of Atlanta, Georgia. She also spent critical time caring for troubled youth at the Governor Bacon Juvenile Center in Delaware. Upon retirement, she worked with the Department of Veterans Affairs counseling military personnel upon return from active duty.



She served as a consultant to the Department of Justice under the Reagan Administration, founded the Georgia chapter of the Republican Jewish Coalition, served as President of Temple Sinai, was appointed by Governor Sonny Purdue to the Georgia Holocaust Commission and was subsequently made chair by Governor Nathan Deal, all while raising three children. In addition, she drank untold gallons of unsweet tea. It was an exceptional life.



Claire is survived by her husband, Robert, of nearly 53 years; her children, Joseph, Joshua and his wife, Annie, Gaby and her husband, Michael; and her six grandchildren, Elena, Sari, Mira, Sophia, Jack, and Ana. A Graveside Funeral will be held today, Sunday, July 30, at 3:30 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



