Czerniawski, Micheal

CZERNIAWSKI, Michael Joseph



Michael Joseph Czerniawski, 61, of Decatur Georgia, passed away on July 4, 2022 in Decatur, Georgia.



Mike was born in Massapequa Park, New York to Walter and Genevieve Czerniawski on January 20, 1961. He received his undergraduate degree in Computer Science from Georgia Institute of Technology and received his Master's degree in Computer Science from Johns Hopkins University. Mike worked in computer science, data security and analytics beginning at the National Security Agency, spanning over 35 years at other firms until co-founding DataCraft Partners with his wife in 2015. He was a Certified Information System Security Professional (CISSP), a Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) and a Board member for the Metro Atlanta Chapter of ISSA. He married Cynthia (CJ) Czerniawski on December 6, 2003 in Lenox, Massachusetts. Mike and CJ shared a love of travel and laughed throughout their much too short time together. His children were his greatest joy and he held an avid interest in all of their activities: from his oldest son Justin, receiving his Phd in Chemistry, his son Trevor's baseball pursuits and his daughter Casey's sports and activities at Marist school. Mike was beloved by all he met. He had an infectious smile and sense of humor and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He loved hosting dinners and was avid cook who enjoyed learning how to do everything from roasting his own coffee to making homemade kielbasa. Mike had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed travel, which included bungee jumping in New Zealand and roller coasters with his family. He was willing to learn or try almost anything and shared his joys with his many friends and family.



Mike was preceded in death by his mother, father and his brother.



Mike is survived by his wife, CJ; his children, Justin and his wife, Sabrina, Trevor, his wife, Kaden; and his beloved first grandchild, Olivia; his daughter, Casey; his sister, Christine Bridges; nieces and nephews, Theresa Brown, Sean Penn, Thomas Penn and Elizabeth Calvo; and his beloved extended family.



Visitation will be from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM on Sunday, July 10 at HM Patterson in Brookhaven Georgia at 4550 Peachtree Rd. NE.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, July 11, at Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta Georgia at 2699 Peachtree Rd. with the Monsignor Frank McNamee officiating.



Donations can be made in Mike's memory to Marist School, in Atlanta Georgia or to the American Heart Association.



