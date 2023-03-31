CYPRIEN, Sharon Jean Clay



Sharon Jean Clay "Jean" Cyprien, age 64, of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away Sunday, March 19, in New Orleans, LA. She was born December 15, 1958, in Galveston, TX. Jean graduated from Lamar University in 1981 where she was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and where she had met Dale. Jean and Dale married in 1982 and moved to Atlanta, GA.



They were members of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church and Victory Church. At Hopewell, Jean established the Children's Ministries. At Victory, she was a facilitator for the Personal Finance Ministries.



Jean received a liver transplant in 2011 and joined a transplant advocacy group, celebrating her "Liversary" annually and promoted healthy living as an avid runner and weightlifter. She ran in the Transplant Games, winning numerous medals.



Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Clay Jr., and Connie Faye Clay. She is survived by her husband, Dale; sons, Brandon and Justin; and daughter, Tayler and husband, Alex Coxe; also sisters, Josephine Tottenham, Theresa Williams, Lisa (Larry) Myles, Deatra (Joseph) Guidry; brother, Joseph (Valarie) Clay III; aunt, Dorothy (Alvin) Sneed; brother-in-law, Robert (Jackie) Newberry; sisters-in-law, Gale (Ervis) Chapman, Glenda Cyprien; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

