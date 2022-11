CYLINDER, Robert



Robert Cylinder, 76, of Atlanta, GA, passed on November 2, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife, Ann, and his brother, Harry. A graveside funeral will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 7 at Roosevelt Memorial Park, 2701 Old Lincoln Hwy, Trevose, PA 19053. Arrangements in Atlanta by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.