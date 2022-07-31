CUTSHAW, Myra Louise



Louise closed her eyes and went to sleep for the final time on June 28, 2022 at the age of 88. She was a sweet, loving wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She was born on July 5, 1933 in Oklahoma City, OK to Myra and Melville Boddie. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma and became a loving second and third grade teacher. She was a teacher in Oklahoma City, then moved to Atlanta where she continued to teach and met her husband, the love of her life. She loved reading, doing beautiful hand needle work, travel and loved everyone she met. She was preceded in death by her parents and older sister, Shirley Royer. She is survived by her loving husband, Bill; sister, Carol Harrington; daughters: Virginia Denham and husband, Sandy and Stephanie Davidson; 4 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by those who had the privilege of knowing her.



