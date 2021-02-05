Cuthbertson, Dorothy

CUTHBERTSON (WANDEL), Dorothy Jean



Dorothy Jean Wandel Cuthbertson, age 95, of Cleveland, Georgia, died peacefully in her home on January 31, 2021.



Jean was born on March 20, 1925, in Sharpsburg, PA to Charles and Dorothy Wandel. She, being the daughter of an airline executive, lived in over 30 locations when growing up. She attended Catawba College before meeting and falling quickly in love with a Lutheran minister. She married Rufus Cuthbertson on June 6, 1945 and spent the next seventy-one years with him before his death in 2016. During their 71 years together they resided in Hamlet, N.C., Newbern, N.C., Stanley, N.C., College Park, G.A., Leonia, N.J., Ocala, F.L., Dahlonega, G.A., and Cleveland, G.A.



Jean and Rufus were world travelers, which further enriched her love and respect for all cultures. Her sense of adventure took her to exotic spots, and she relished these memories.



Jean worked as a field director for Girl Scouts U.S.A. and was responsible for recruiting hundreds of volunteers in NW and NE Georgia, Florida, and New Jersey. She oversaw numerous Girl Scout camps and events and has touched the lives of many girls and their families.



Jean was a loyal and valued volunteer throughout her life in her community and in her church. She taught classes, sang in and directed choirs, directed workshops, and was active in promoting civil responsibility and equity. Her rendition "Oh Holy Night" on Christmas Eve was beloved by all who heard it.



In her later years, Jean was excited to initiate the "Golden Millennium" celebration at the turn of the century in her beloved town of Dahlonega, Georgia. She organized, funded, and chaired this historical event, which was enjoyed by thousands, and is remembered in Dahlonega for her civic awareness.



Perhaps her greatest legacy is the love, care and respect she had for her family. Those who knew her best knew her as a poet, an author, and artist, a thinker, a doer, crafter, and gifter of crocheted memories who was compassionate, productive, resourceful, beautiful, and loving. She will be remembered wearing sparkles, eyes twinkling, and smiling.



Jean is survived by her four children, Beth and Joe Castongia, Sautee, GA, Dorothy and Donald Culver, Hendersonville, NC, Paul Cuthbertson, and Bob Henry, Panama City Beach, FL, and Philip and Jennifer Cuthbertson, Atlanta, GA; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; a niece and nephew and 2 cousins.



At a date to be determined, the family will gather for a celebration of life.



Donations may be sent to Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Lutheran World Hunger, Faith Lutheran Church in Cleveland, GA, or a charity of your choice.



The portrait is by her loving son-in-law, Donnie.



