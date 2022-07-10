ajc logo
Cushing, Marilyn

CUSHING, Marilyn Zynda

Marilyn Zynda Cushing, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia passed away peacefully at the age of 77 on June 27, 2022 with family members by her side. Marilyn was born to the late John R. and Rose Mary Zynda on March 13, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan. She graduated from Rosary High School in 1963. Marilyn attended Barry College in Miami, Florida, enlisting in the Navy after her sophomore year, and earned both her BSN and RN degrees from Barry in 1967. She achieved the rank of lieutenant while stationed in California, before retiring from the Navy in 1971 upon the birth of her first child. Marilyn was married to Thomas J. Cushing of Lombard, Illinois for 54 years. Her long-time nursing career included Duke University in North Carolina, and Grady Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Gwinnett Medical Center and Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta. She also earned her Executive M.B.A. from Georgia State University. She is survived by her husband Tom, two children- Jennifer Youngman (David) and Thomas Cushing (Brooke)- and seven grandchildren. Marilyn's multiple career achievements were matched and even exceeded by her deep dedication to her husband, children and grandchildren, and involvement in every aspect of each grandchild's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.

