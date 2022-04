CURTISS, Frances Ammen



Frances Ammen Curtiss, September 19, 1932 – April 20, 2022. After a brief illness, Fran Curtiss passed away at home on April 24, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Receiving hours will be 10-11AM on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at HM Patterson Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Rd., NE Atlanta, GA 30319, with burial following at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy., NW Sandy Springs, GA 30328 following at Noon.