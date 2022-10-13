ajc logo
Curtis, William

HAMMOND, William

William Curtis Hammond, age 53 of Dunwoody died October 9, 2022. My darling Curtis Hammond is survived by his faithful partner of 31 years, Gina Lloyd. Gina's parents, James and Josephina Lloyd, who loved him like their own son; Gina's sister, Cheryl Lloyd (Myron Bell) and their children, Kalista and Sophia Bell, his loving God Children. Gina's sister Teresa Booker (Brian Booker) and their children, Buddy and Maria Booker. Curtis is also survived by his parents Bill and Peggy Hammond; His sister, Cathy Hupka (Jim Hupka) and their son, Hayden Hupka.

The family will receive friends Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 2 PM to 4 PM at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs GA 30328.




Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

