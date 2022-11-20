ajc logo
Curtis, Sharon

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CURTIS, Sharon

Celebration of Life Service for Sharon Racine Ammons Curtis will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Rev. Leonard Patterson, Officiating. Interment Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Murray Brothers at 10:30 AM on the day of service. She will be greatly missed by her loving son, Kenneth Renard (Shangaleza) Curtis and her devoted daughter, Shaundrea Racine Curtis Rhodes; grandchildren, Staff Sargent Ameen Bigger and Jamilah Curtis; sisters, Dr. Regina Ammons Johnson and Minister Felecia Ammons (Vinnie) Morgan; brother, Elder Horace Bernard (Sharon) Ammons; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends. On Sunday, Public Viewing will be held from 12 Noon - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW (Corner of Cascade Rd. near I-285), 404-349-3000, www.mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

