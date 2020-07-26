CURTIS, Philip Kerry Philip Kerry Curtis, fondly known as "Phil", of Atlanta, GA, went to be with the Lord on July 9, 2020 after suffering from the devastating effects of a very rare and fast spreading form of cancer. He will be dearly missed as the special person he was by all that knew him. He is survived by his wife, Jan Curtis, and son, Bo Curtis, with his wife Brittany and their children Cannon, 3 years old, and Chance, 5 years old. Phil was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather! Phil was born in New York, then moved to Columbus, Ohio where he attended Upper Arlington High School, one of the top schools in academics and sports in the country. He then graduated Magna Cum Laude from Dartmouth College and completed his graduate school studies with a JD Harvard Law School degree and then MBA Harvard Business School degree. He also served in the military as Army ROTC and Officer Reserves Corps. Phil's career started at White & Case law firm in New York City. He then moved to Atlanta and worked for the prominent Commercial Real Estate firms of Cousins Properties and Taylor & Mathis. With his strong people skills, he translated these professional experiences to the Executive Search field for an additional 20 years and recently as a Partner with Olmstead, Lynch & Curtis, where he especially excelled at the people aspects of the business and served his clients well. Phil also enjoyed community service and was the recent leader of the Society of Colonial Wars (SCW) group for the Atlanta Chapter and also served currently on the Board of the Harvard Business School for Atlanta. He taught graduate students at Georgia State courses in Commercial Real Estate at night school and mentored these promising students. He loved all sports, in particular baseball, and enjoyed playing tennis especially with his buddies at the Cherokee Club. He was a voracious reader of many books, especially history and non-fiction. Phil also played the drums, taught his grandsons to play, and taught students during college earning his way financially through college. As an amazing people-person, Phil really loved to reach out to friends on birthdays and special occasions and write unique poems and memoirs about that person and their life. He had a zest for living and people of all ages really enjoyed his company and friendship. He will be remembered by all as a wonderful man outgoing, brilliant and kind. He will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Celebration of Life Services in Phil's Honor: Immediate: small private service for family members only; Later: larger service for all friends and colleagues at Peachtree Presbyterian Church when larger gatherings are permitted (due to Covid guidelines).





