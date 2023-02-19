Curtin, Elaine

CURTIN (JAVINETT), Elaine Constance



Elaine Constance (Javinett) Curtin of Woodstock, Georgia entered eternal life on Monday, February 6, 2023. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Robert (Bob); her three sons and daughter-in-law; six grandchildren, three surviving brothers along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Elaine was born in Poughkeepsie, New York, but spent most of her young and teenage years in East Hartford, Connecticut. After graduation, Elaine joined the Hartford National Bank and began her banking career. There, she met and shortly after married, the love of her life, Bob Curtin. Bob's career eventually relocated them to Atlanta, Georgia, where Elaine returned to work part-time. After retiring, she enjoyed many happy winters with Bob in their second home in Sun City, Florida, in Kings Point.



Elaine is survived by her husband, Bob; and her three sons, Mike (wife, Tracey) of Flowery Branch, GA and their children, Nick (wife, August), Austin, Andrew, and Ellie; Tim (partner, Kim) of Canton, GA and stepchildren, Katelyn and Daniella; and Tom (wife, Joanne) of Milton, GA and their children, Carver and Willow. Elaine is also survived by her three brothers, Frank (Vic) Javinett (wife, Olivia) of Phoenix, AZ, Leonard Javinett (wife, Lennie) of Old Lyme, CT and Robert Javinett of Gardendale, AL.



A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church on February 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM.



A emorial service where friends and family can visit with Elaine's family to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Northside Chapel, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA 30075. A reception will follow from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM in Milton.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in Elaine's name.



