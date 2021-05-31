Curry, Ruth

Ruth Curry (Mary Ruth Shropshire Curry) of Atlanta, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 23, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memory granddaughter, Brigitte Broyard and grandson, Che` M. Curry (Robynne); daughter-in-law, Cheryl Curry Weston, 4 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Harold Curry and son Harold M. Curry. Based on the current Covid-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private Memorial Service on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11 AM, which can be streamed at the following link: https://vimeo.com/555182821 Rev. Dr. T. DeWitt Smith Jr., Pastor of Trinity Baptist Church of Metro Atlanta, Officiating. Service entrusted to Goolsby Mortuary, Inc., (404) 588-0128.