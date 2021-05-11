<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">CURRY, Kenny<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Mr. Kenny L. Curry, age 62, of Conyers, GA passed away on May 7, 2021. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 11 AM-7 PM at our ROCKDALE CHAPEL. Please express your condolences on our website www.levettfuneralhome.com Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory ROCKDALE CHAPEL, 770-285-6673.</font><br/>