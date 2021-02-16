CURRY (STARR), Judy



Judy Starr Curry, age 74, of Lilburn, GA, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021. Judy was born and raised in Jonesboro, GA. She was daughter to the late Wayne and Marguerite Starr, and loving sister to the late Nancy Justice. She graduated from Jonesboro High School and attended college at Georgia Southern University for 2 years. She was married to the love of her life, Jackie (Jack) Clyde Curry, for 52 years. Her primary occupation was homemaker, and she was a wonderful and devoted mother to her girls and grandmother to her grandsons. Judy also worked part-time at many different jobs, and particularly enjoyed working at Hallmark and selling Avon. Judy loved life, loved people, and never met a stranger. She exuded joy and friendliness. Judy adored her grandsons, and they loved playing with their precious Mama Curry. Judy was always thinking of others, and was incredibly generous. She nurtured relationships and supported people in their time of need. She had many friends, both lifelong and new, and always told them she loved them. Judy was a kind, caring person and a strong Christian. She was a member of Smoke Rise Baptist Church for 48 years, where she taught Sunday school and Girls in Action for many years. She was a natural leader. She was terrific at planning parties, showers, and family events. She loved shopping with friends and family, and talking to them on the phone. She loved music, especially from the 50s and 60s, and loved singing and dancing. She was a talented artist and enjoyed oil painting. She loved holidays, especially Christmas. She doted on her adoring pet dogs. She is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Davis and Cecilia Joshi (Anirudha); grandchildren, Jack Davis and Nicholas Joshi; brothers-in-law, Charles Justice and Harold Curry (Clara Jane); sisters-in-law, Linda Wogan (Tom) and Jan Woodard; niece, Laura Curry; and nephews, Wayne Justice, Brian Thompson, and James Curry. A funeral service to honor and celebrate the life of Judy Starr Curry will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM. The service will be a private in-person event for immediate family only at Smoke Rise Baptist Church, Stone Mountain, GA; however, it will be live streamed simultaneously at smokerisebaptist.org/judy-curry/, over the internet for everyone to view. A private interment will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Jonesboro, GA. Due to current COVID-19 regulations, all attendees at all events are asked to wear masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested in honor of Judy Curry to Smoke Rise Baptist Church, 5901 Hugh Howell Rd. Stone Mountain, GA 30087. A large in-person celebration of Judy's life will be held later this year. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.



