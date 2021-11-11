CURRAN, Edith D.



Edith D. Curran of Lilburn, GA died peacefully at the age of 102 surrounded by her loved ones on October 14, 2021. The matriarch of the Curran family was a mighty woman of God, pillar of strength, and beloved daughter of Liberia, West Africa, her native homeland.



"Mama Edith" as she was affectionately called, devoted her life to caring for others as a beloved registered nurse and midwife at the Curran Lutheran Hospital in Zorzor, Liberia. She was the first person in her family to attend school and as a staunch believer in the power of an education, she personally financed the education of the next generation of children in her family.



Mother Curran was a fearless evangelist and missionary who shared the love of Christ and the free gift of salvation with everyone she met. She was a difference maker and her presence will be dearly missed!



A Celebration of Life service will be held on November 13, 2021 from 9:30 AM 12:30 PM at ICF Ministries, 461 School Drive, Atlanta, GA, followed by the interment and repast reception in Lawrenceville, GA. Livestream service on Facebook Live - https://www.facebook.com/icfmatlanta/.

