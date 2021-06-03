Curley, August

CURLEY, Sr., August



Mr. August Onorato Curley, Sr. passed on May 23, 2021 after a long illness. Mr. Curley was born October 19, 1927 in Helena, AR, to Agostino Onorato and Spencer Elvia Curley. Mr. Curley was a graduate of Morehouse College and completed post-graduate work at Clark Atlanta University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Rochester and Georgia State University. His career in the field of biochemistry/toxicology spanned almost four decades at the Atlanta Toxicology Laboratory, Centers for Disease Control, the Environmental Protection Agency, and finally with the HBCU/MI Consortium at Clark Atlanta University. His parents, along with six brothers and sisters preceded him in death. His son August Onorato Curley, Jr. (Rochelle) and daughter, Karen R. Curley Tisdale, survive him, along with grandchildren Daria, Miles, Leah and Hannah, in addition to a host of relatives across the country and in Italy. A funeral mass will be held at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church in Fayetteville, GA on Friday, June 4 at 11 AM. The family requests donations to the Morehouse College General Scholarship Fund, in lieu of flowers.

