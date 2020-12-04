CURLEE, James Edward



Kennesaw, GA went home to be with the Lord and his beloved wife Judy, on December 1st 2020.



Jim was born in Atlanta, Ga to James Eldridge Curlee and Geraldine Cowan Curlee on June 15th ,1936.



He was proceeded in death by his wife of 60 years, Judy Curlee. Jim leaves behind one sister Janice Keyes (Larry), four loving sons, Todd (Lisa), Scott (Rene'), Jeff (Diana), Brad (Stephanie). Grandchildren: Kaitlin, Dustin, Lex, Matthew, Brittany, Cassidy, Nicholas, Anelise, Nolan and Clay as well as 11 great grandchildren.



Jim attended Southwest High School in Atlanta and was a graduate of Georgia Tech where he lettered in Baseball.



He was an entrepreneur throughout his life and made lasting friendships with many of his employees through the years.



Jim was a lifelong follower of Jesus Christ and loved to share Gods grace with everyone he encountered. He was a member at Austell First Methodist Church and later at Southminster Presbyterian Church in Austell. He served in leadership roles at each Church and lived a life that reflected his faith in Jesus Christ.



Jim loved sports. He was an avid runner, loved golf, baseball and football and outdoor activities. His greatest love was for his wife Judy and his family. Jim and Judy left a legacy of a close family that loves each other unconditionally and reflects the love they shared for each other and Jesus Christ.



Favorite verses: Proverbs 3:5-6



Favorite Hymns: In the Garden and I'll Fly Away



Because of Covid the family will be having a private service with hopes of a public one at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to The Salvation Army or Samaritans Purse.

