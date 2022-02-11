CUNNINGHAM, Tonette Gail



Ms. Tonette Gail Cunningham, age 64, of Atlanta, GA passed February 1, 2022. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM in our chapel. Reverend Michael A. Smith, Officiating. Interment Resthaven Garden of Memory. Viewing will be held TODAY from 2 PM-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.



