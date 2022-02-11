Hamburger icon
Cunningham, Tonette

2 hours ago

CUNNINGHAM, Tonette Gail

Ms. Tonette Gail Cunningham, age 64, of Atlanta, GA passed February 1, 2022. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM in our chapel. Reverend Michael A. Smith, Officiating. Interment Resthaven Garden of Memory. Viewing will be held TODAY from 2 PM-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

