CUNNINGHAM, Rose Gold Rose Cunningham was taken into God's loving arms on August 18th, 2020. She will be remembered for her passion for living known as her Joie de Vivre. She loved greatly, lived life to its fullest and her gift of laughter, treasured. She was known as an impeccable individualist speaking five languages and self-created varied careers over her lifetime. Born in Bucharest, Romania on December 12, 1927 as the second child (to brother George) from a French savvy businessman, Marcel Gold, and Rachel Lucia Rohrlich. As the war was imminent, Marcel Gold took his Family back to France where he had contacts of obtaining a visa and a passage to leave a troubled Europe. After moving several times and experiencing a life threatening crossing into the Free Zone, the Gold family made it back to Marcel's home town of Marseille where they boarded a ship in February 1942 to take them to their new life on the Caribbean island of Cuba. In Havana at a United States Air Force dance, Rose met John Hunt Cunningham, an Air Force officer, who has just completed 50 combat missions on the B24, over Europe. They married in Havana, Cuba, on December 23, 1947 and moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where John Cunningham pursued his studies at Georgia Tech to become an architect. They danced their life together for 65 years. In addition, to raising a family of two girls, Valerie and Marcelle, Rose Cunningham made her mark in helping transform Atlanta to become an international city. She developed the first International Department of the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, she served 27 years in the Diplomatic Corps as Honorary Consul of Costa Rica and was the producer/host of Latin Atlanta Spanish language television talk show. An avid traveller, Rose published numerous articles depicting her extensive travels over several continents and her encounters with several heads of state. One of her most exciting challenges was serving as a member on the Atlanta Olympic Bidding Committee and had the greatest honour of parading in the 1996 Olympic Game's Opening Ceremonies with the Costa Rican Team. She had a gift and passion for teaching languages attributed by her many students. With her entrepreneur spirit, she created two continuing educational language programs at Emory and Oglethorpe. She was an active member with the Atlanta Kiwanis Club serving as Chairman of the International Committee, she volunteered for the USO to greet & meet young soldiers returning from overseas duty at Hartsfield and she was a Docent at Emory's Carlos Museum of Archaeology. She was well-known on the docks of Blue Water Bay's port in Niceville, Florida, as Damnit Rose. She loved to sail with her husband, John, on their boat the Joie de Vivre. She published a book of her life, Joie de Vivre, reflecting survival, service and serendipity. Her family was her highest priority. She was a devoted Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She is survived by her Daughters: Valerie Cahill (Bob) and Marcelle Cunningham-Rousseau (Jean-Luc); her Grandchildren: John Strid (Kira) and Ashley Facchini (Mike) and her Great-Grandchildren: Ryan, Anna & Molly Strid and Francesca Rose Facchini. A memorial service will be held with Family and Friends on Zoom late morning on October 3, 2020. If you are interested in attending, please send an email to marcellerousseau@wanadoo.fr. Burial Services will be held sometime in 2021 at the Georgia National Cemetery where Rose will lay to rest with her late husband John. Donations can be made to the Kiwanis Club of Atlanta on-line by referencing "In Memory of Rose Cunningham": www.kiwanisatlanta.org.

