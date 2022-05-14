ajc logo
X

Cunningham, Kevin

File photo

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CUNNINGHAM, Kevin

Mr. Kevin Cunningham of Kennesaw passed away May 9, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Christina Cunningham of Kennesaw; daughters, Alexis Cunningham and Lizzie Cunningham of Lakeland, FL; mother and stepfather, Beverly Clark and her husband Gary of Williamson; sisters, Jennifer Ramirez and her husband Robert of Peachtree City; Stacy Cunningham of Jonesboro; twin brother, Kenneth Cunningham, Jr. and his wife Ruzin of Acworth; nieces, Scarlett Williford; Savannah Newton; Emily Cunningham and Madeline Cunningham and father and mother-in-law, Rick and Cindy Peffer of Kennesaw.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 2 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Parrott Funeral Home

8355 Senoia Road

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.parrottfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Small, Diane
Evans, Willena
Bugg, Nina
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top