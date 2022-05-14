CUNNINGHAM, Kevin



Mr. Kevin Cunningham of Kennesaw passed away May 9, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Christina Cunningham of Kennesaw; daughters, Alexis Cunningham and Lizzie Cunningham of Lakeland, FL; mother and stepfather, Beverly Clark and her husband Gary of Williamson; sisters, Jennifer Ramirez and her husband Robert of Peachtree City; Stacy Cunningham of Jonesboro; twin brother, Kenneth Cunningham, Jr. and his wife Ruzin of Acworth; nieces, Scarlett Williford; Savannah Newton; Emily Cunningham and Madeline Cunningham and father and mother-in-law, Rick and Cindy Peffer of Kennesaw.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 2 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.



