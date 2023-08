CUNNINGHAM, Darryl



Darryl Cunningham, age 62, of Decatur, GA, passed on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Thursday, August 3, 10:30 AM, at St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church Jonesboro, GA. Interment Hillandale Memorial Gardens, Lithonia, GA. South Dekalb Chapel.



