CUNNINGHAM, Blondine Norwood



Blondine Norwood Cunningham, age 94, a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, of Atlanta, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 17, 2020, after a brief illness. At her passing, she was surrounded by her adoring family who knew that her whole life had been lived in anticipation of the she would join her Lord in Glory.



For her entire life, she worked tirelessly in many capacities at Bible Way Ministries International in Atlanta, Georgia. As a Sunday School teacher, she influenced countless young people who 30 - 40 years later credit her with giving them a wonderful spiritual foundation. In addition, for decades, she was faithful to the Noon Day Prayer Group when that group went from house to house praying for the "sick and shut



in".She served for decades on the Missionary and Mother Boards at Bible Way.



Blessed to have never worked outside the home, she partnered with her late husband and lifelong love, Albert Cunningham, Sr., to ensure their three children, Albert, Jr., Gloria, and Alfonza, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, they helped raise received all the nurturing, love, and spiritual guidance possible. She is predeceased by her devoted and loving husband, Albert Cunningham, Sr., her parents, Robert and Darthula Norwood, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Maxie and Phillip Cunningham, brothers, Bennie Norwood,



Sr. (Annie Mae), Robert Norwood, Sr., Bishop Jessie Norwood (Edwana), sisters, Dorothy McKay (Nelson) and Florence Lumpkin (Richard), and sisters-in-law, Ruby Norwood and Miriam Norwood.



Mrs. Cunningham leaves to celebrate her extraordinary life and spiritual legacy, her children, Albert Cunningham, Jr. (Joyce), Gloria Cunningham-Sneed (David), Alfonza Cunningham (Emily), adopted daughters, Aquilla Cannady (Bernard) and Sandy Hayes, brothers, Apostle Sylvester Norwood and Apostle Matthew Norwood, grandchildren, Sheldon Cunningham (Tameka), Antoine Cunningham (Carol), Andre Cunningham (Angel), Shemica



Cunningham, Kathy Cunningham, Michael Sneed (Amanda), Stacy Sneed, and a loving host of great grands, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Celebration of Life Services for Blondine Norwood Cunningham, will be held Tuesday, December 29, 2020; 11:00 A.M. at Bible Way Ministries



International, 894 Constitution Road, S.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30315. Pastor Monte Norwood, officiating. The remains will be placed in state at 9:30 AM Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. Interment College Park Memorial Cemetery. A public viewing will be held



Monday, December 28, 2020; 12:00 Noon until 7:00 P.M. Masks are required. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM



