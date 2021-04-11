CUNEO, Robert



Kindness, generosity, humility, humor, musicality…these words describe our beloved Bob. Robert Alfred Cuneo, known to all as Bob, lived his life in earnest service to others. He grew up in Bergenfield, NJ and graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology with a Degree in Mechanical Engineering, and earned an MBA at Georgia State. Bob moved to Atlanta, GA to work for Western Electric and AT&T. In March of 1990 Bob married Helen Corrigan, at the Cathedral of Christ the King, and they have remained members of the parish. He played clarinet in the Atlanta Concert Band for 47 years. Bob was born September 16, 1942 and passed away on April 5, 2021 at Harbor Grace Hospice in Atlanta after a brave struggle with cancer. He is predeceased by his parents, Alfred & Irma Cuneo; his brother, Richard Cuneo. He is survived by his wife, Helen Corrigan Cuneo; nieces, Mary Cuneo and Faye Cuneo; aunt, Florence Beritelli; cousin Tom Beritelli and beloved friends and fellow musicians. His funeral will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, April 14, at Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA. 30305. To sign his online guestbook please visit www.asturner.com.

