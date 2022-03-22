CUMMISKEY, Janis S.



Janis S. Cummiskey, 75, of Sandy Springs, Georgia passed away peacefully on March 17, 2022, after a valiant struggle against cancer. She was the wife of Patrick Cummiskey. They shared forty-five years of joy filled marriage together.



Janis is survived by her three children: Cindy Fleming and her husband Howard, Patrick Cummiskey and his wife Hope, Christopher Cummiskey and his wife Rebecca; and nine grandchildren and step-grandchildren: Kadyn Fleming, Shea Fleming, Jackson Cummiskey, Ansley Cummiskey, Addison Cummiskey, Jack Cummiskey, Calister Turner IV, Alex Turner and Will Turner; and brother Dominic Palena.



Janis was born in Philadelphia on June 8, 1946, the cherished daughter of Vincent and Susan Palena.



She was a compassionate and selfless woman who embraced the importance of God and family. After graduating from Gwynedd Mercy University Nursing School, she married her high school sweetheart, Pat, and worked as a nurse. As a young mother she was very involved in her children's education and athletics. She volunteered as a nurse at their elementary school and chaperoned them to their many after school sports activities. She loved to travel, play bridge, watch and play tennis and spoil her grandchildren. She continued to do each of these things until her passing.



While she joins her husband Pat and her brother Peter in death, her presence on earth will be missed by her family and friends. "Passing through nature to eternity," her spirit will continue to brighten the lives of those who had the privilege to know her.



The funeral service will be on Friday, March 25th at 10:00 AM at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Drive NE, Sandy Springs. Immediately following, there will be a reception at The Stapleton Center at Saint Jude the Apostle. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Janis' name may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta online https://give.choa.org/scrubsdonation or by check to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Attn. Amanda Doran 1575 Northeast Expressway, Atlanta, GA 30329 or to Circle of Love, Inc. online https://colinc.org/ or by check to P.O. Box 641, Greensboro, GA 30642.



