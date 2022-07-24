ajc logo
Cummiskey, Edward

CUMMISKEY, Edward

Edward A. Cummiskey of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He was 88.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Elaine (Mariano) Cummiskey, his daughter Lisa M. Strobel, and his parents, Timothy and Mabel (Doyle) Cummiskey of Lynn, MA. Mr. Cummiskey leaves behind a daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and David Horne, Dacula GA; granddaughter, Samantha Strobel and her fiancé, Beau Martin, Atlanta, GA; nieces, Kim (Kevin) Barry, N. Andover, MA and Karen (Tom) Higgins, Groveland, MA. Mr. Cummiskey was born in Lynn, MA. He was a graduate of Lynn English High school, class of 1953 and East Coast Tech, class of 1959. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War from 1954-1957 and served as a helicopter crew chief. He was an aircraft mechanic for most of his 44-year career in the airline industry and retired as a maintenance supervisor at Delta Airlines. He was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus since 1960 and an active member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church where he served as a member of the bereavement choir. He had a passion for aircrafts, ancestry, football, golfing, war history, and classical and military marching music. Mr. Cummiskey was devoted to his family and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Flanigan Funeral Home, 4400 S. Lee St., Buford, GA. A funeral Mass will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Prince of Peace Church, 6439 Spout Springs Rd., Flowery Branch, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.




Funeral Home Information

Flanigan Funeral Home

4400 South Lee Street

Buford, GA

30518

https://www.flaniganfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

