CUMMINGS, Thomas Austin



Thomas Austin Cummings, 95, of Sandy Springs, GA died March 28, 2021. In addition to his wife, Elizabeth Massie Cummings, he leaves behind his daughters and sons-in-law: CG Cummings Kauffmann and James Bartlett Kauffmann of Sarasota, FL and Kaki Cummings Conti and Christopher Richard Conti of Overland Park, KS, and son-in-law Daniel Todd Gainey of Atlanta, GA. Mr. Cummings also leaves behind grandsons Daniel, Austin and Garrett Gainey, Jamie and Bart Kauffmann, and Marco Conti. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Page Cummings Gainey.



During World War II, Mr. Cummings served with the 86th Division in Germany and later in the Philippines. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, the Bronze Star Medal and the Purple Heart.



He graduated from the University of Tennessee, where he was president of Sigma Chi, Phi Eta Sigma and Omicron Delta Kappa Fraternities.



Until his retirement in 1989, Mr. Cummings was with the IBM Corporation for thirty-seven years. He was a deacon at the Peachtree Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 24 at Discovery Village of Sarasota at 3:00 in the afternoon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Peachtree Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, GA or to one's favorite charity.

