CUMMINGS, Julius O'Brown



Graveside Service for Mr. Julius O'Brown Cummings will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, July 24, 2021, at First Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery, 6269 Cobbham Rd., Appling, GA. Visitation TODAY from 12PM-8PM at our S. Dekalb Chapel.



Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656.