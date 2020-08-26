In Loving Memory of Tewakee Culver, Sr. I miss how you sat on my lap on your birthday I'm blessed to know you now are sitting at the feet of JESUS. What an awesome man of God you were Happy Heavenly Birthday my baby my son I LOVE YOU FOREVER. Mama
Culver, Tewakee
