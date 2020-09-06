CULVER, Ronald A. Ronald Andrew Culver, born in Birmingham, AL, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020. Ron spent his childhood and most of his professional life in Atlanta, GA. Later, he retired to Homosassa, FL. Most of his career was in commercial heating and air. He was recently honored by the Atlanta Steamfitters and Plumbing Union Local 72 for over 65 years of membership. His parents were Katherine Emily Christianson and John Hartley Culver. Ron is survived by his daughter Diane Sewell Barnwell and his wife, Caroline Pack. He is also, survived by two grandchildren, Ryan Blake Sewell and Kristen Lynn Spurgeon and three great-grandchildren, Reagan Brooke Sewell (age 10), Jackson Thomas Spurgeon (age 7) and Grayson Luke Spurgeon (age 2). He was a loving father, grandfather and husband and he had many friends in the Atlanta area and in the Homosassa area. Ron enjoyed golf and sports, reading the paper and spending time with his loved ones. Ron was born on October 3, 1935. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that you donate to your favorite charity. The family has established a website, www.rememberingronald.com which will be available beginning Wednesday, August 26, 2020 until August 26, 2021. Please visit the site to see photos and memorials of his life.

