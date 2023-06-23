Culpepper, Carl

CULPEPPER, Sr., Carl Jerome
Carl Jerome Culpepper, Sr. entered into rest June 16, 2023. Celebration of Life, Saturday, June 24, 2023, 3:00 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Viewing today 12-6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
