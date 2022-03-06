Culp, Willie



In Memory of



Willie "Oscar" Culp







Gone But Never Forgotten









This first anniversary of your death, March 8, 2022, is forever etched in our hearts and minds as the day God called you home. Willie "Oscar" Culp was a faithful husband, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Friends and others who knew him found him to live by the teachings of Jesus Christ. Deeply missed every day by your devoted wife, Barbara, and family. May we be so blessed to someday join you in your Heavenly home.