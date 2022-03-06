Hamburger icon
Culp, Willie

In Memory of

Willie "Oscar" Culp



Gone But Never Forgotten




This first anniversary of your death, March 8, 2022, is forever etched in our hearts and minds as the day God called you home. Willie "Oscar" Culp was a faithful husband, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Friends and others who knew him found him to live by the teachings of Jesus Christ. Deeply missed every day by your devoted wife, Barbara, and family. May we be so blessed to someday join you in your Heavenly home.

