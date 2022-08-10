Culler, Henry

CULLER, Jr., Henry



Celebration of Life Service for Henry Culler, Jr. will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Murray Cascade Chapel. Interment South-View Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble in chapel at 1:30 PM. He leaves behind to cherish his wonderful memory his four daughters, Carol Culler-Jackson (Randy), Nelloweye Culler, Tawanda Culler- Burge(late Robert), Teresa Culler(late Jimmy); four sons, Henry L. Culler (Lar-Frenchie), Charles Culler(Trena), Kevin Culler and Joseph Culler, Fourteen grandchildren Jeremy, Jessica, Christopher, Lalesha , Ryan ,Dashea, Alexius (Rolenzo) Randy, Joshua , Krayton, Tyrann, Nathan, Brielle, Cameron, and eleven great grandchildren, one brother Albert L. Culler, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Public Viewing will be held on Wednesday from 1:00 - 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW (corner of Cascade Rd., near I-285) 404-349-3000 mbfh.com. Service can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers



