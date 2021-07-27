CULLENS, Jerry Whitaker



Jerry Whitaker Cullens, age 80, of Flowery Branch passed away on July 24, 2021 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.



Mr. Cullens was born March 25, 1941 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Millard and Grace Cullens. He was employed by Georgia Power and The Southern Co. for over 35 years.



Survivors include his wife, Carol; 2 daughters, Kimberly (Lee) Anderson and Stephanie (Mike) Garner; 1 grandson, Nick Garner; 2 granddaughters, Laurel Kate and Caroline Anderson; 2 sisters, Brenda Freeland and Carolyn (Lee) Stringer; and several nieces and nephews.



No visitation or service is planned at this time.



Special thanks to Rob and Teri Fox for their help and devotion during this time.



Contributions can be made to NE Georgia Humane Society or a charity of your choice, all will be appreciated.



Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to



