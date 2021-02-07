Cullen, Lawrence

CULLEN, Judge Lawrence W.



Judge Lawrence W. Cullen, 82, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, born on January 10, 1939, in Saint Louis, Missouri, died February 4, 2021 at the Emory University Hospital in Decatur, Georgia. His death was the result of complications arising from the COVID-19 virus.



Judge Cullen (Larry) was preceded in death by his son, Daniel L. Cullen; his parents, William B. and Nellie, nee O'Sullivan, Cullen; his brother, William B. Cullen, Jr.; his aunt, Anastasia (Ann) Cullen; his nephew, Thomas Cook; and his niece, Aimee Ziegler. He is survived by his wife Nancy, nee Nold, Cullen whom he married on June 12, 1971 in St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, Illinois; his children, Gregory W. Cullen of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, Cynthia A. (Jeremy) Kimmel of Asheville, North Carolina, and Andrea M. Cullen, of Atlanta, Georgia; two granddaughters, Josephine L. Kimmel and Danielle Kimmel E. Kimmel, both of Asheville; three sisters, Mary Eileen Cook, Shelia (Bill) Dettmann, and Kathleen (Dave) Ziegler, all of Saint Louis, Missouri; and a brother, John (June) Cullen of Claremont, California. He is also survived by five nephews, two nieces, six grand nephews, and three grand nieces.



Larry received his education in Saint Louis, Missouri attending Resurrection Grade School, St. Mary's High School, class of 1957, and St. Louis University where he received a Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and aMaster's degree in Business Administration. He received his Law degree from the St. Louis University School of Law in 1963



He began his professional career in 1963 in the Saint Louis Circuit Attorney's Office where he served as a prosecutor. He then worked for several years in private practice, at which time he also ran for and was elected to the Saint Louis Board of Alderman. He served as the alderman for the thirteenth ward from 1965 to 1969. Larry then ventured into corporate law, working as a corporate attorney for Union Electric Company (now Ameren Corporation) a public utility company. It is here that he found his calling tolabor law. He worked at Union Electric Company for over ten years before being appointed an Administrative Law Judge with the Federal Government, serving as a judge for the National Labor Relations Board from November 1980 until his retirement in January 2009.



Judge Cullen was a member of the Missouri Bar Association from August 1963 until his death. He was an active member of Saint Jude's Catholic Church and later All Saints Catholic Church, serving as an usher in both parishes for many years. He loved his faith and served his parish in the Knights of Columbus, in the St. Vincent de Paul Society, working at Habitat houses and homeless shelters and in many other ways. He was also active in his neighborhood associations and clubs, serving on the board of the Homeowners Association.



Larry enjoyed the outdoors and spent many happy hours gardening, planting trees, playing tennis, fishing, and hiking, to name a few. He was an animal lover, he relishedworking out, and he loved traveling with his family where he would often serenade them with many songs from his youth while driving to their destination. He enjoyedbarbecuing, cooking, and fine dining. But his greatest love of all was his family to whom he was always devoted.



A rosary will be said at one-thirty in the afternoon at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody Georgia followed by a Requiem Mass at two o'clock. Following Mass, the cortege will travel past Larry's home to PeachtreeMemorial Park in Peachtree Corners for the Rite of Committal and burial.



Larry's favorite charity was the Saint Vincent de Paul Society and donations may be made in his honor to All Saints St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o of All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338. Larry suffered from Parkinson's Disease in his latter years; donations can be made in his honor to the American Parkinson Disease Association at apdaparkinson.org.



