Culgan, Frances

Frances V. Culgan, age 96, of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, passed away on March 14, 2023, at home in Kendal at Longwood Retirement Community. Born in Atlanta, GA, she was the daughter of Francis Van der Veer and Isabel Alexander Van der Veer. She was the wife of the late John McDonald Culgan with whom she shared 36 years of marriage.



Frances spent the majority of her life in the North, having had homes in Wilmington, Chadds Ford, and Kennett Square, but Atlanta and the South were never far from her heart. Grace and beauty defined her, and a hint of her charming southern accent was always present when she spoke. She was much admired for her kindness, love of nature, curiosity, and passion for life as well as her spirituality.



Frances is survived by her three children; Margaret Culgan of Dallas,TX, David Culgan of West Grove, PA, and Jeffrey Culgan and his wife Blanche Diane Stirrat of Oxford, PA. She is also survived by three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, John Van der Veer Culgan.



You are invited to a Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving for the Life of Frances at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 30th at the Episcopal Church of the Advent, 401 North Union Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348. A private interment will follow at at Birmingham-Lafayettte Cemetery.



