CSUKA, David M.



David Csuka, 51, born on July 6, 1971, and passed away on July 25, 2022. He is survived by his mother, Lynn Csuka; ex-wife, Christy Csuka; and kids, Brian M. Csuka, Mandi Csuka, and Noah Csuka. He was predeceased by his father, William Csuka; and brother Brian P. Csuka.



David graduated from Brookwood High School in 1990. In 1992, David founded Southeastern Landscape Corp. and was CEO up until his death.



David enjoyed supporting non-profits, such as Focus on the Family, and doing service events through his business. David also founded a hunting club on his property in 2008.



His funeral will be held at The Day Chapel in The State Botanical Garden of Georgia in Athens on Sunday August 14, 3:00 PM. The burial service will proceed at Oconee Hill Cemetery.



After the services, the family of David Csuka encourages the guests to come to the reception at the Csuka's home to celebrate his life, share stories, and fellowship.

