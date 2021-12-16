CRUMP, Mary



Mrs. Mary Sue Crump, 79, ended her three-year battle with pancreatic cancer on December 12, 2021. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Nannie Mae Burch Berry, siblings David Berry, Alma Williams (Charles, Jr. dec.), Bill Berry (Arnita) and special nephew David Hunt.



She is survived by her husband of 58 years, R.G. Crump, her son and daughter in law, Randy and Lynne Crump (Dunwoody, GA) her son Dr. M. Todd Crump (Columbia, SC), two sets of twin grandchildren whom she adored: Gordon & Gracie, and Ellie & Lila, and her sister Judy Hunt (Walter, dec.), brother Jim (Geneva) Berry, nieces, nephews, grand Godchildren, and countless friends.



Sue grew up in Winchester, KY. Although she never attended college or nursing school, she served as Dr. Robert Brashear's "nurse" for many years. Dr. B's patients adored Mary Sue and her warm, caring spirit. However, her life vocation was to become an amazing wife, an incredible mother, a gifted cook, a perfect hostess, a proud grandmother, and the kind of friend and neighbor that all cherished. She and the family left Winchester to move to Nashville, TN, then to Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and finally to Duluth, GA. Regardless of where she lived, Sue always made sure you felt right at home.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 21, at 11:00 AM at Johns Creek Baptist Church where she worshiped, volunteered as a greeter, and looked forward to attending services each Sunday. Family will greet friends immediately following the service in the Heritage Room at the Church. A private inurnment service will be held at a later date. The service will be broadcast in the chapel at Scobee Funeral Home in Winchester, KY on Thursday, December 23 at 11:00 AM to accommodate our friends and family members unable to travel long distances. A memorial service will also be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Columbia, SC after the holidays. Please contact a member of the family after December 22 if you would like a link to view the service online.



The family would like to thank numerous friends and neighbors for their greeting cards, home cooked meals, flower arrangements, words of encouragement and prayers over the last few years. Your kindness and generosity have been overwhelming, and there are no words to express our sincere gratitude for your amazing show of love and friendship. We give thanks to the staff and congregation at Johns Creek Baptist Church for their incredible love and support. We express our gratitude to her providers, Dr. Ryan Bozof, Dr. Nishan Fernando, Dr. Eddie Abdalla, Mrs. Brittany Glaser, Alethea RN (hospice), and her home health aides, Helen, Titi and Stephanie.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Johns Creek Baptist Church, 6910 McGinnis Ferry Road, Alpharetta, GA 30005 or to The Free Medical Clinic, 1875 Harden Street, Columbia, SC 29204. Or you may simply choose to do as Sue would do: offer a warm smile, say hello to a stranger, and reflect the love of God to all you meet this day. We grieve for now, but not as those without hope; for Sue…Mom…Mimi was a beautiful Christian woman whose faith has at last given her victory in Jesus as she joins that great cloud of witnesses for all eternity!

