CRUMP, Agnes



Mrs. Agnes Grace Crump, 99, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.



Funeral services are planned for Calvary Episcopal Church, Americus, GA on Saturday, February 12, at 10:00 AM, with Father Richard Nelson officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Macon GA.



The family anticipates a celebration of her life at a later date; due to covid, no reception is planned now.



Born January 15, 1923 in Macon, she was a daughter of the late Walter Jasper Grace and the late Ruth Curtis Squire.



She was an avid reader, and a "Little Free Library" is dedicated to her in Americus. She was a member of the Junior League, one of the "Follies" dancers along with the Iris Garden Club and the National Society of Colonial Dames of America. She was a member of Calvary Episcopal and a member of St Anne's in Atlanta and St. John the Divine in Houston prior to that.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Crump of Houston and by her first husband, William D. Krenson of Atlanta.



Survivors include her children: William D. Krenson Jr. (Meda Dubose Krenson), Frederick C. Krenson (Jane Ann Krenson) and Leonora (Prissy) K. Cornwell (Ralph L Cornwell). In addition, surviving grandchildren include William Dubose Krenson, Edwin Neel Krenson, Jennifer K. Gwaltney (Derek Gwaltney), Morgan K. Lathan (David Lathan), Frederick Campbell Krenson Jr., Joseph Hardy Cornwell and Walter Grace Cornwell along with one great-grandchild, Katherine Grace Holmes (daughter of Jennifer Gwaltney)



During her marriage to Joseph Crump she became like a second mother to his 5 children, 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



For those wishing to do so, memorial donations are suggested to the Sumter County Humane Society www.sumterhumanesociety.org or The League of the Good Samaritan www.magnoliamanor.com ; no flowers please.



