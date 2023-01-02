ajc logo
Crummie, Robert

1 hour ago


Reverend Dr. Robert Wayne Crummie Sr.




A tribute to a great man Reverend Dr. Robert Wayne Crummie Sr. Your memory and legacy will live on forever. We're so proud of all your accomplishments. For nearly the last 22 years of your life you served faithfully, tirelessly and honorably as the esteemed Pastor of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in College Park and President of Carver College in Atlanta. Most of all you were an Incredible father and husband. We love and miss you dearly. Job well done. Matt. 25:23 Forever in our Hearts, Love your wife, Carla and children Robert ll and Meagan

1h ago
1h ago
