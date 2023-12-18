Crummie, Cheryl

In Loving Memory
Cheryl Jacks Crummie
In treasured memory of our beloved daughter who went home to be with the Lord 19 years ago
To some you may be forgotten
To others a part of the past
But in our hearts you are treasured
As long as life and memory last
Greatly missed by your parents Benjamin & Olive, son Robert
Siblings: Eleanor husband Nick, Paul wife LaDiedra, sister in law Brenda, Nephews & Nieces: Anissa, John Jr., Victoria, Alexandria, William, Andrew, Olivia, Matthew, Nicholas & Thomas
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