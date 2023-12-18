Obituaries

Crummie, Cheryl

Dec 18, 2023



In Loving Memory

Cheryl Jacks Crummie


In treasured memory of our beloved daughter who went home to be with the Lord 19 years ago

To some you may be forgotten

To others a part of the past

But in our hearts you are treasured

As long as life and memory last

Greatly missed by your parents Benjamin & Olive, son Robert

Siblings: Eleanor husband Nick, Paul wife LaDiedra, sister in law Brenda, Nephews & Nieces: Anissa, John Jr., Victoria, Alexandria, William, Andrew, Olivia, Matthew, Nicholas & Thomas

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

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