Crummie, Cheryl







In Loving Memory



Cheryl Jacks Crummie





In treasured memory of our beloved daughter Cheryl, who went home to be with the Lord 17 years ago today.To some you may be forgotten, to others a part of the past, but in our hearts you are treasured as long as life and memory last.Greatly missed by your parents Benjamin and Olive, son Robert, siblings Eleanor husband Nick, John Sr., wife Brenda, Paul, wife Ladeidra, nephews and nieces Anissa, John Jr., Victoria, Alexandria, William, Andrew, Olivia, Matthew, Nicholas and Thomas.