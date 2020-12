In Loving Memory



Cheryl Jacks Crummie





In treasured memory of our beloved daughter Cheryl who went home to be with the Lord 16 years ago today.



To some you may be forgotten,



To others a part of the past, But in our hearts you are treasured,



As long as life and memory last



Greatly missed by your parents Benjamin & Olive, son Robert ll, siblings Eleanor husband Nick, John Sr. wife Brenda, Paul wife LaDeidra, nieces and nephews, Anissa, John Jr., Victoria, Alexandria, William, Andrew, Olivia, Matthew, Nicholas and Thomas