CRUMLEY, Juanita



Juanita Lavaughn Crumley of Sandy Springs, age 96, passed away on April 13, 2023. She was born in Cleveland, Georgia, on October 2, 1926, the youngest child of Edward and Dovie Bell Palmer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Lavern Crumley; her daughter, Terry Crumley; her parents and her siblings; Lee Palmer, Blanche (Craven), Vera (Satterfield), Annie Katie (Dorsey), and Ray Palmer. She is survived by her son, Morris L. Crumley of Sandy Springs. She was raised in the Mossy Creek community of Cleveland. She married Lavern in 1943 at the Cleveland Courthouse while he was home on leave from the US Army Air Corps. While he served in Europe, she worked at the Bell Bomber Plant in Marietta, which turned out 668 B-29's, until the war ended. She then worked at Sears Roebuck for a time before becoming a mom and raising her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and housekeeper, with a love for tending her flowers and gardens and had a green thumb. It was a passion. She will be missed by all who knew her kind spirit, her beautiful smile, and leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. A visitation will be held at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, Georgia on Monday April 17, 2023 from 11 AM - 12 PM, with the graveside service following at 1 PM at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.



