CRUMBLEY, Mary Mrs. Mary Crumbley of Newnan passed away July 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Davis Raymond Crumbley and is survived by her daughter, Debbie Steger and her husband James of San Antonio, TX; sons, David Crumbley and his wife Margaret of Auburn, AL; Tony Crumbley and his wife Kelley of Carrollton; sister, Martha Scott of Union City; grandchildren, Amanda Otten and her husband Darryl; Erin Krueger and her husband Kyle; Cam Crumbley and his wife Melissa; Carrie Peirce and her husband Nate; Jessica Crumbley Brooks; Joshua Crumbley and his wife Rachel; and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Minister Keith Davenport and Brother Tony Crumbley officiating. Interment will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to Southwest Christian Care, 7225 Lester Rd., Union City, GA 30291. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.



