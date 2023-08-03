Crum, William

CRUM, Dr. William



Dr. William Paul "Buddy" Crum, Jr., transitioned to his heavenly home on July 26, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife and ministry partner, Dr. Mary Wildes Crum; his children: Catherine Sykes of Cumming, GA, William Paul Crum III (Holly) of Norcross, GA and Kenneth Wildes Crum of Cumming, GA; five grandchildren: Will Crum, Caleb Crum, Joel Crum, Kenneth Crumm, Johnathan Crumm; and his sister, Ann Crum Barnes (Hal). He was preceded in death by his parents: Flora and William Paul Crum, Sr. Dr. Buddy was a loving husband, father and family man who will be incredibly missed by his loving wife, his children, his spiritual children, ministry friends and church family.



Dr. Buddy was a visionary leader of Life Center Ministries, which he co-founded with his wife, Dr. Mary Crum, in 1985. He had recently retired but continued to serve on the Executive Leadership Committee and Board of Directors of the Ministry. He also has been actively involved in Life Center's development of an innovative training school designed to equip Christians to make an impact for the Kingdom of God wherever God has assigned them. He had a God-given vision and heart to empower God's people for the marketplace. He brought a combination of education, empirical knowledge and experience in both the disciplines of business and as a church leader. This unique combination and depth in both empowered his ability to combine them into an unique and authentic approach to expand Christians' understanding of God's purpose for business, entrepreneurship and the marketplace. He was one of the original members of the International Coalition of Apostolic Leaders (ICAL) and served for many years on the Executive Team of the United States Coalition of Apostolic Leaders (USCAL). Dr. Crum also served on the Board of Governors of Christian International in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.



Prior to joining the ministry, Dr. Buddy enjoyed a successful career as a corporate executive, entrepreneur, and organizational consultant. As President of Charter Capital Corporation in the 1970's, he was responsible for acquiring and managing a real estate portfolio valued at over $100 million. He was a principal and served as Senior V.P. and Director of Marketing for Financial Services Corporation, a national financial services company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices, at that time, in 37 states throughout the U.S. Prior to being sold to a Fortune 500 company, it was recognized as one of the largest and premier private investment companies providing hundreds of millions of capital for entrepreneurs. As a result, Dr. Buddy was able to be directly involved in many of these ventures. In 1985, Dr. Crum founded Charter Management Consultants, Inc. a consulting firm specializing in helping entrepreneurs acquire capital through investment banking firms. He has worked with very large corporations as well as startups in building their strategic plans.



Paul "Buddy" Crum was recognized as a leader and pioneer in the financial services profession. In this profession he served as a broker, salesman, financial planner, and principal owner in several broker-dealer organizations. As an active founder of the College of Financial Planning, he was in the very first graduating class of Certified Financial Planners (CFP). During this time, he held credentials as a Registered Investment Advisor and was a member of the Board of Directors of International Association of Financial Planners, licensed as a real estate broker, a principal with the NASD as well as registered with a number of regional stock brokerage firms. Dr. Buddy Crum authored several books, including: Much More than a Job; Spiritual Principals of Money Pressing on with Joy; Turning Your Regrets into Remembrances; The Future is Now – Break the Status Quo; and his most recent book God, The Entrepreneur.



Dr. Buddy Crum received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Georgia; a Masters of Business Administration from Brenau University in Gainesville, Georgia as well as earned his Doctorate of Religious Philosophy in Biblical Economics from Logos Graduate School. Dr. Buddy received his Master of Arts degree in Biblical Studies from Christian International Bible College. Dr. Crum also served as a member of the United States Air Force.



Dr. Buddy's example of a life well-lived for God, his love for the Lord, his family, friends, associates and God's people has left a lasting legacy in the hearts and minds of all who knew him. He will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends at the Life Center, 2690 Mt. Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338 on Thursday, August 3 from 5 PM until 8 PM and Friday, August 4 from 10 AM until service time at 11 AM. Graveside services will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery at noon in Tifton, Georgia on Saturday, August 5, 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Life Center Ministries in Dunwoody, GA.





