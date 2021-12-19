Crum, Joyce



In Loving Memory of Joyce Kuhne Crum



January 27, 1935 - December 19, 2019





To dear Joyce, who was called suddenly home to Heaven two years ago today. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt to her family - and a deeply generous and caring friend to all whom she knew. "God has blessed us with thoughts, memories and love more powerful than death itself. Through these gifts our loved one can forever remain a cherished part of our life" (1). We remember and miss you every day, MumMums!The Ray Crum, Jr. Family(1) Dr. Kenneth C. Haugk, Stephen Ministries