Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Crum, Joyce

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago


In Loving Memory of Joyce Kuhne Crum

January 27, 1935 - December 19, 2019


To dear Joyce, who was called suddenly home to Heaven two years ago today. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt to her family - and a deeply generous and caring friend to all whom she knew. "God has blessed us with thoughts, memories and love more powerful than death itself. Through these gifts our loved one can forever remain a cherished part of our life" (1). We remember and miss you every day, MumMums!

The Ray Crum, Jr. Family

(1) Dr. Kenneth C. Haugk, Stephen Ministries

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Reeves, Dorothy
1h ago
Primm, Becky
1h ago
Smith, Susan
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top