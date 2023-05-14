X

Crowell, Helen

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CROWELL (WAITS), Helen

Helen Waits Crowell, age 92, of Duluth, Georgia, peacefully passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023 at her home.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM, in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Rev. Steve Pritchett officiating. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park. The family will gather with friends on Monday, May 15, 2023, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at the funeral home.

Helen was born May 23, 1930, in Norcross, Georgia. The daughter of the late Charlie and Lillie Major Waits; also preceding Helen in death was her husband, Charles A. Crowell; brother, Charles Major Waits; and sister, Nancy Lord.

Helen was of the Christian faith, raising her family in the First Baptist Church of Norcross. Helen along side the late Charles Crowell, opened Peachtree Memorial Park in 1958, becoming the first Perpetual Care Cemetery in Gwinnett County. In 1977, with the guidance of local Funeral Director John Bill Greer, Crowell Brothers Funeral Home was established in the family home, nestled in a grove of oaks overlooking the cemetery. Helen worked in the family business 'til she was in her eighties'. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, "family traditions" especially during holidays. Times dearest to Helen were the precious moments she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Meg Crowell Chandler; sons and daughters-in-law, Alan and Pam Crowell, and Jeff and Lisa Crowell; beloved grandchildren, Casey Crowell and wife Mary Elizabeth, Justin Crowell, Courtney Crowell, Cody Crowell and wife Allie, Brit Crowell, and Luke Rockwell, son of Meg Chandler; cherished great-grandchildren, Caroline Crowell, Emma Crowell and Indie Crowell; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Lessons from a mother | LISTEN: A daughter tells the story

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta rallies take stand against rising gun violence
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man found fatally shot in car near DeKalb apartment complex
13h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Abortion pill used for vast majority of Georgia abortions, DPH data shows
19h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Abortion pill used for vast majority of Georgia abortions, DPH data shows
19h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

America pleads: Stop the shootings
The Latest

Neely, Frank
Egan, Donna
Carroll, Marian
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How a young widow found solace in motherhood and social media positivity
Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top