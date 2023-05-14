Crowell, Helen

CROWELL (WAITS), Helen



Helen Waits Crowell, age 92, of Duluth, Georgia, peacefully passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023 at her home.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM, in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Rev. Steve Pritchett officiating. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park. The family will gather with friends on Monday, May 15, 2023, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at the funeral home.



Helen was born May 23, 1930, in Norcross, Georgia. The daughter of the late Charlie and Lillie Major Waits; also preceding Helen in death was her husband, Charles A. Crowell; brother, Charles Major Waits; and sister, Nancy Lord.



Helen was of the Christian faith, raising her family in the First Baptist Church of Norcross. Helen along side the late Charles Crowell, opened Peachtree Memorial Park in 1958, becoming the first Perpetual Care Cemetery in Gwinnett County. In 1977, with the guidance of local Funeral Director John Bill Greer, Crowell Brothers Funeral Home was established in the family home, nestled in a grove of oaks overlooking the cemetery. Helen worked in the family business 'til she was in her eighties'. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, "family traditions" especially during holidays. Times dearest to Helen were the precious moments she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by her daughter, Meg Crowell Chandler; sons and daughters-in-law, Alan and Pam Crowell, and Jeff and Lisa Crowell; beloved grandchildren, Casey Crowell and wife Mary Elizabeth, Justin Crowell, Courtney Crowell, Cody Crowell and wife Allie, Brit Crowell, and Luke Rockwell, son of Meg Chandler; cherished great-grandchildren, Caroline Crowell, Emma Crowell and Indie Crowell; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757.



