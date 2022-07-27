ajc logo
X

Crowe, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CROWE, Mary Ann

Mrs. Mary Ann Crowe, of Alpharetta Georgia passed away peacefully in her home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 24, 2022. Mary Ann was born in Ft Oglethorpe, Georgia, on July 31, 1940. She went to Rossville High School, graduated from the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga, and was a member of the Ph Mu Sorority for over sixty years. Mary Ann was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Dorothy Smith; and her husband, Charles Crowe, a Delta pilot. Mary Ann was a member of Alpharetta First united Methodist Church. She was an avid tennis player and held many ALTA positions. She also loved to travel and play golf. Mary Ann loved dogs and enjoyed being with her dogs Sasha and Ginger. Visitation for Mary Ann will take place on Friday, July 29, at 10:00 AM at Roswell Funeral Home. Funeral service to honor the life of Mary Ann will follow at 11:00 AM.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/roswell-ga/roswell-funeral-home/7127?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
DNA test leads Atlanta bar owner, daughter to connect during pandemic12h ago
Rep. says no to gay marriage, attends son's same-sex wedding
10h ago
State bar investigates two Georgia Trump electors
18h ago
BREAKING: Health officials announce first monkeypox case in woman in Georgia
11h ago
BREAKING: Health officials announce first monkeypox case in woman in Georgia
11h ago
A ‘triple-dip’ La Niña is likely. Here’s what it means for Georgia
12h ago
The Latest
Barnwell, Tony
1h ago
Hinton, Betty
1h ago
Lambert, Harold
1h ago
Featured
Johnny Moseley, Georgia director for election integrity for the RNC, leads a training workshop for poll watchers earlier this month in Cumming. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top