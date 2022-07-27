CROWE, Mary Ann



Mrs. Mary Ann Crowe, of Alpharetta Georgia passed away peacefully in her home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 24, 2022. Mary Ann was born in Ft Oglethorpe, Georgia, on July 31, 1940. She went to Rossville High School, graduated from the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga, and was a member of the Ph Mu Sorority for over sixty years. Mary Ann was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Dorothy Smith; and her husband, Charles Crowe, a Delta pilot. Mary Ann was a member of Alpharetta First united Methodist Church. She was an avid tennis player and held many ALTA positions. She also loved to travel and play golf. Mary Ann loved dogs and enjoyed being with her dogs Sasha and Ginger. Visitation for Mary Ann will take place on Friday, July 29, at 10:00 AM at Roswell Funeral Home. Funeral service to honor the life of Mary Ann will follow at 11:00 AM.

