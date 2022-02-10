CROWE, Margaret Ann "Peggy"



Margaret Ann "Peggy" Crowe, 70, passed away peacefully and without pain on February 7, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 3, 1951 to Stephen and Mary Zelinsky of Poland Township (Youngstown), Ohio. She graduated from Youngstown State University (YSU) in 1974. Peggy then met the love of her life, J. Kevin Crowe (also a YSU alum) the same year in Atlanta, Georgia, at TGI Friday's at the Prado on Roswell Road. They were married on December 6, 1975 and moved several times – including spending more than a decade in Memphis, Tennessee -- before settling in Dunwoody, GA, beginning in 1992.



Peggy served as a fiercely loyal wife to Kevin for more than 46 years, and she dedicated nearly every waking moment to loving her two children, ensuring they had the best life possible. She especially enjoyed traveling as well as spending time together with family at Christmas and other holidays/birthdays. Peggy focused the majority of her professional career on helping individuals find the right occupational fit – she assisted major clients including AT&T, and also worked for 15+ years at Emory University creating modern personal and professional development programs and courses designed to meet the needs of both employers and potential employees. Her efforts led to a massive collection of testimonials and success stories from both former students as well as corporate partners.



She was predeceased by her parents. Her wonderful legacy is continued by her husband, Kevin; two children: Ryan Crowe, husband to Liz; and Caroline Crowe, both of Atlanta; and her brother Thomas Zelinsky, husband to Deborah and father to Andrew, of Poland Township, OH.



Friends are cordially invited to a celebration of Peggy's life Friday, February 11, 2022 from five until seven o'clock in the evening with shared reflections by the family at six o'clock at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



